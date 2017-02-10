Fate of Africa's newest, rarest crocodile tied to once endangered zoo

By Joe Bavier

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - When conservation biologist Matt Shirley discovered the world's newest crocodile species after years of sloshing through mangroves and swamps from Senegal to Uganda, the elation was tempered by the knowledge that it was on a path to extinction.

Now, in its struggle to survive, the West African Slender-snouted Crocodile's fate is tied to a zoo in the heart of Ivory Coast's traffic-choked main city, Abidjan, that itself faced an uncertain future not long ago.

"It's very frustrating. But it also gives you a desire to throw your whole body and heart into figuring out what needs to happen to make sure it exists in the future," Shirley told Reuters. "This species in particular, it's my baby."

Until just a few years ago, the West African Slender-snouted Crocodile was hiding in plain sight.

Before Shirley began his research, the new crocodile and its Central African cousin were considered to be one species. Using genetic testing, he determined they were as different as humans and chimpanzees.

Today, no more than 1,500 West African Slender-snouted Crocodile are believed to exist in the wild, scattered across a territory extending from Gambia to Nigeria - an area nearly the size of the continental United States.

But in the shade of a stand of broad-leafed trees, some three dozen adults - the largest captive population of the species in the world - lay stretched out in the dust or bobbed motionless in a newly upgraded pond in the Abidjan National Zoo.