Judge orders Kenyan doctors' union officials jailed over strike

By Clement Uwiringiyimana

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan judge ordered on Monday that officials from the national doctors' union be sent to jail amid a strike at public hospitals that has turned into a test of President Uhuru Kenyatta's leadership before August elections.

As news of the ruling emerged, riot police took up positions and doctors wearing white gowns and surgical caps blew whistles and chanted angrily in the street.

The opposition condemned the court's decision as an "extremely dangerous precedent."

Doctors in public hospitals have been on strike since Dec. 5 over pay and working conditions [nL5N1E02A5]

A series of corruption scandals, including an investigation into millions of dollars allegedly missing from the Health Ministry, has bolstered support for the doctors, even as Kenyan media have reported that patients have died during the strike.

A court declared the strike illegal in December. In January, Justice Hellen Wasilwa sentenced leaders to jail for ignoring her earlier ruling, but suspended the sentence to allow time for talks. On Monday, she ordered union officials arrested. [nL5N1FG50B]

"This court decides to resume its order sentencing the applicants to a one-month jail term," she said.