Fri 17 Feb 2017 | 13:41 GMT
Mozambique extends investigation into govt loans by one month

Mon Feb 13, 2017 5:52pm GMT
 
MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique has extended the investigation into state firms that hid $2 billion in loans from government and international creditors by 30 days, state media said on Monday, to allow the firm conducting the probe more time to access information.

In November, Mozambique's attorney general appointed multinational risk management firm Kroll to audit the suspicious loans that led to the International Monetary Fund cancelling funding to the impoverished southern African nation.

(Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
Fishing boats sit beneath the skyline of Mozambique's capital Maputo, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg/File Photo
 
