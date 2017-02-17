Fri 24 Feb 2017 | 13:53 GMT
South Africa's Zuma returns land expropriation bill to parliament

Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:43am GMT
 
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma has referred a bill allowing state expropriation of land back to parliament because lawmakers failed to facilitate adequate public participation, the presidency said on Friday.

The bill is meant to allow the state to redress racial imbalances in land ownership but critics say it does not provide adequate compensation guarantees and that it was open to abuse.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)
South African President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/Pool
 
