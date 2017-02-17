Former CEO of South Africa's Eskom nominated to parliament as ANC

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The former chief executive of South Africa's state power firm Eskom, Brian Molefe, has been nominated to parliament as a member of the ruling ANC after resigning in November over allegations of influence peddling.

Molefe has denied any wrongdoing after being implicated in a report by the anti-graft watchdog.

"Parliament wishes to acknowledge the nomination of Mr Brian Molefe, to fill a vacancy on the North West list of ANC (African National Congress) Members of Parliament," spokesman for parliament Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

The report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated watchdog, raised questions over coal deals between Eskom and a company controlled by the wealthy Gupta family, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma and the Guptas have also denied any wrongdoing.

The report called for a judicial inquiry into the allegations of corruption. Zuma has applied for a court action to set aside the Public Protector's report, arguing that it does not have the right to compel him to form a judicial inquiry. His application has yet to be heard.

At the time of the report's release, Eskom also said it was considering challenging it in court.