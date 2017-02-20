Wed 1 Mar 2017 | 19:43 GMT
Germany's Merkel cancels Algeria visit due to Bouteflika illness: state media

Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:49pm GMT
 
ALGIERS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel cancelled a visit to Algeria on Monday because President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is unable to hold their meeting due to bronchitis, Algeria's state news agency APS said, quoting a statement from the presidency.

Merkel was due to visit Algeria on Monday as part of a trip to North Africa.

"The visit will be reprogrammed at a date that is suitable for the two parties," the presidency said.

Bouteflika, who suffered a stroke in 2013, is now rarely seen in public, mostly appearing in state media for meetings with visiting dignitaries.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika looks on during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
 
