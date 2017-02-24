Head of South African tax agency says relations with finance minister "strained"

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The head of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Friday relations with his boss, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, were strained and some of Gordhan's public comments had damaged the tax agency's credibility.

The hostility between Gordhan and SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane comes as sluggish economic growth has hampered revenue collection and exacerbated political divisions within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Moyane said in a statement it was "extremely regrettable" that Gordhan, in an interview this week with Business Day newspaper, had blamed a 30 billion rand ($2.3 billion) revenue shortfall in part on SARS' performance.

"Such utterances by a person, as senior as the Minister of Finance, poses serious challenges to the overall credibility, and hence effectiveness of SARS as an institution," the statement said.

South Africa will target high earners with a new personal income tax, Gordhan said on Wednesday in his budget speech, to boost revenues and trim the budget deficit amid disappointing growth and very high unemployment.

Moyane said the issues between the Treasury and SARS stemmed from the antagonism between him and Gordhan.

"I concede that the challenges between National Treasury and SARS are mainly characterised by the cult of personality between the Minister and the person of the Commissioner for SARS ... on a personal and professional level, my relationship with the Minister has not been cordial but rather strained," he said.

He said he was willing to engage the minister "with or without the intervention of a third party" to resolve their differences.