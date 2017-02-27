Sat 11 Mar 2017 | 1:03 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Car bomb wounds three in Somali capital: Reuters witness

Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:38pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb went off in the Somali capital on Monday, wounding three people, a Reuters witness said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the explosion. In the past, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for blasts and gun attacks in the capital.

Al Shabaab has been able to carry out increasingly deadly bombings despite losing most of its territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the Somali government.

(Reporting by Abdirahman Hussein; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Somali security forces secure the scene of a car bomb explosion in Warshadaha streets in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal omar
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.