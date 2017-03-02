Tue 14 Mar 2017 | 12:24 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Nigerian president, out of country due to illness, speaks to Moroccan king

Thu Mar 2, 2017 12:52pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

The statement was the latest reassurance from the presidency that all is well with Buhari despite concerns for his health.

King Mohammed VI called Buhari on Wednesday and the two discussed the latter's health as well as work on a Morocco-Nigeria crude oil pipeline, the spokesman said.

Buhari has been in London for six weeks on medical leave, raising questions about his capacity to govern Nigeria.

The president's office has posted pictures on social media of Buhari recuperating to allay rumors his health was worse than publicly acknowledged, though none have been published for more than a week.

For now, there is no word on when Buhari will return.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah)
King Mohammed VI of Morocco reviews a guard of honour at the National palace during his state visit to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.