Wed 15 Mar 2017 | 15:12 GMT
East Libyan forces conduct air strikes, clash with rivals near oil ports - officials

Fri Mar 3, 2017 12:49pm GMT
 
BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - East Libyan forces carried out air strikes and clashed with rival factions on Friday close to major oil terminals, eastern military officials said.

The strikes were carried out south of the coastal town of Nawfiliya against the Benghazi Defense Brigades, according to spokesmen for the eastern air force and for the local Petroleum Facilities Guard.

A military source said clashes were continuing on the ground between the two sides. Nawfiliya is about 50km west of the oil port Es Sider and 75 km west of another terminal, Ras Lanuf.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
 
