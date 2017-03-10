Thu 23 Mar 2017 | 10:47 GMT
Nigeria's Buhari to return from UK medical leave on Friday

Fri Mar 10, 2017 6:40am GMT
 
By Felix Onuah

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the West African nation on Friday after extended medical leave in Britain, the presidency said on Thursday.

Buhari, 74, left Abuja on Jan. 19 for treatment in Britain. He had originally planned to stay 10 days but stayed longer to rest after consulting his doctors.

Officials have refused to disclose his illness, triggering fierce speculation in Nigerian media and on social media.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017," the presidency said in a statement.

"President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes," it added.

The statement gave no medical details.

The presidency had earlier on Thursday published pictures of a smiling Buhari meeting the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in Abuja House, part of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

No official pictures of Buhari's meetings in London had been posted since Feb. 15.   Continued...
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby sits with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja House, London, Britain March 9, 2017. Nigeria Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS
 
