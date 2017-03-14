Mutilated bodies discovered amid political violence in Burundi, UN inquiry says

By Tom Miles

GENEVA (Reuters) - Mutilated bodies are being found once again in Burundi where politically-motivated violence will soon enter its third year, according to a U.N. human rights inquiry.

The central African nation has been in chaos since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza sparked widespread protests and an attempt to overthrow him by saying he would seek a third term.

The U.N. Human Rights Council set up a three-person commission of inquiry in September last year to identify perpetrators of killings and torture and ensure they were brought to justice.

"On the basis of a first set of interviews that we have conducted with various sources, it's clear that the trends that were observed in 2015 and 2016 still exist," the commission's chairman Fatsah Ouguergouz told the Council.

"We have received testimonies saying that the phenomenon of the discovery of corpses, often mutilated, hung or with the arms bound, which was observed in 2015 and 2016, has resumed in the last few months. In many cases, it was not possible to identify the victims or suspects."

Burundi has refused to cooperate with the inquiry.

Its ambassador, Rénovat Tabu, said it was a great shame that the investigators had swallowed allegations fabricated by the political opposition, which he said was hiding behind civil society, and manipulated information from minority political parties supported by foreign powers.