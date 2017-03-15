UK foreign minister visits Somalia, pledges drought aid

By Abdi Sheikh

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson met Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday, pledging aid to help combat the effects of a devastating drought, the Somali president's office said.

The country has been mired in civil war for more than a quarter of a century, and this year around 6.2 million Somalis, around half the population, need aid after the drought withered crops, killed livestock and dried up waterholes in East Africa.

A statement from the Somali president's office said Britain would give 110 million pounds ($134.35 million) for drought in some parts of Somalia.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement that Johnson discussed the drought and security.

Britain pays stipends of $100 per month to some Somali police and soldiers, yet major problems with the security forces remain, including accountability for rights abuses and who has command and control of regional forces.

"Boris met Somalia’s president Mohamed and discussed strengthening ties with Somalia, doubling the support for Somali government, and aid assistance for the drought," the website for state-run Radio Mogadishu said.

Although it remains mired in violence and poverty, Somalia has shown some small signs of progress in recent years.