Fri 31 Mar 2017 | 23:11 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

UK foreign minister visits Somalia, pledges drought aid

Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:34pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

By Abdi Sheikh

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - British foreign minister Boris Johnson met Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday, pledging aid to help combat the effects of a devastating drought, the Somali president's office said.

The country has been mired in civil war for more than a quarter of a century, and this year around 6.2 million Somalis, around half the population, need aid after the drought withered crops, killed livestock and dried up waterholes in East Africa.

A statement from the Somali president's office said Britain would give 110 million pounds ($134.35 million) for drought in some parts of Somalia.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement that Johnson discussed the drought and security.

Britain pays stipends of $100 per month to some Somali police and soldiers, yet major problems with the security forces remain, including accountability for rights abuses and who has command and control of regional forces.

"Boris met Somalia’s president Mohamed and discussed strengthening ties with Somalia, doubling the support for Somali government, and aid assistance for the drought," the website for state-run Radio Mogadishu said.

Although it remains mired in violence and poverty, Somalia has shown some small signs of progress in recent years.

African Union peacekeepers have clawed back large swathes of territory from Islamist insurgents al Shabaab. New federal states have devolved power from the weak central government.   Continued...
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson pose for a photograph with food supplies before he helped to load the supplies for treating malnourished children affected by severe drought in Somalia onto a cargo plane at Mogadishu International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo/UNICEF/Handout via
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.