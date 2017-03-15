Uganda says security forces killed more than 100 in palace assault last year

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda acknowledged on Wednesday that its security forces killed more than 100 people in an assault on a tribal leader's palace last year, revising the death toll upwards by dozens, but denied a rights group's accusation that children were among the dead.

Security forces killed scores of people in November when they stormed the palace of Charles Wesley Mumbere, a tribal leader of the Bakonzo people, who was later accused of leading a secessionist movement.

The palace was torched and Mumbere was detained along with dozens of his guards. He and some of the guards have since been charged with treason, murder, terrorism and other offences, which they deny. He is free on bail.

Officials had previously said 62 people died in the assault. Government spokesman Ofwondo Opondo said on Wednesday 103 people had been killed.

However he denied the findings of a new report by Human Rights Watch that the death toll was even higher, at least 155, including 15 children between the ages of 3 and 14.

"Human Rights Watch found evidence, including accounts by confidential sources and medical personnel who witnessed the events, that security officials had misrepresented the number of people killed and eliminated evidence of the children’s deaths," said the report, released earlier on Wednesday by the New York-based watchdog.

The children were last seen in the palace compound, according to their families, the report said.