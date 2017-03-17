The legal battles over President Trump's revised travel ban

By David Ingram

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is clashing in court with Democratic state officials and civil liberties advocates over his plan to temporarily ban entry to the United States by refugees as well as travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

After a pair of rulings this week stopped parts of the ban from being enforced, the president vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to save the executive order he signed on March 6 after an earlier effort was blocked in the courts.

Below are some questions and answers about the legal fights.

Q: In recent days, two judges ruled against the administration on parts of the travel ban. How do those rulings differ?

A: A Hawaii federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday against Sections 2 and 6 of Trump's executive order. Those are the heart of Trump's plan, restricting nationals from six "countries of particular concern" for 90 days, as well as all refugees for 120 days. On Thursday, a Maryland federal judge issued a preliminary injunction against one provision of Section 2, which deals with travel restrictions, but it leaves the temporary refugee ban in place. Although the Maryland ruling is narrower in scope, the Hawaii order covers refugees nationwide.