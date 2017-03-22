For Ugandan children, hunger and HIV make a deadly mix

By Yasin Kakande

KATAKWI, Uganda (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Seven-year-old Esther Agutti weighs 7 kilos - a third of the weight of the average child her age.

She has been in hospital in Katakwi, eastern Uganda, for three days. She was painfully thin when she was admitted and had diarrhoea and vomiting, said Loyce Akelo, a senior doctor.

Esther's family, who are farmers, have been hit hard by the drought that has scorched East Africa. They have had to ration the little food they have to survive - but this is particularly dangerous for Esther, who, like her parents, is HIV-positive.

Esther is receiving anti-retroviral (ARV) treatment - which slows the development of HIV and holds off its progression into AIDS. But crucial to the proper functioning of these drugs is good nutrition, doctors say.

"The hospital has received 232 children, more than half of all the children on HIV medication in the district. They lack food and have been malnourished since the start of this year," Akelo told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Katakwi.

"It is important that someone with HIV first takes a meal before taking on drugs."

Poor nutrition can affect the absorption of the drugs in the body or leave the body less able to tolerate the medication.