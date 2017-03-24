Thu 13 Apr 2017 | 12:09 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Explosion in Cairo suburb kills one, injures three - security sources

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:35pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

CAIRO (Reuters) - One man was killed and three others injured in an explosion in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The man who was killed, a building guard who was cleaning the property's garden, found "an unidentified metallic object." Upon handling it, it exploded, resulting in his death and the injury of his wife and two children by shrapnel, the statement said.

The injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment and the area had been cordoned off and is being combed by security forces, it added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The government is taking on militants in the Sinai Peninsula, where militants loyal to Islamic State are based, and Islamist groups elsewhere in the country who generally target security forces.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)
Riot police officers stand guard in front of the wall of a property's garden as security officials inspect the scene of an explosion, where the Interior Ministry said an unidentified metallic object was found, in the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.