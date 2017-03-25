Fri 14 Apr 2017 | 22:54 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports

Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:38am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has resumed imports of Brazilian meat, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday, two days after it said it was suspending them until the meat was confirmed safe for consumption.

The ministry said in a statement it had resumed imports from authorised Brazilian slaughterhouses, adding shipments would be subject to checks both in the country of origin and on arrival in Egypt.

Brazil has been investigating how meatpackers allegedly paid off inspectors to overlook practices including processing rotten meat, shipping exports with traces of salmonella and not carrying out inspections of plants.

The companies involved have denied any wrongdoing and authorities have said that no cases of death or illness have been linked to the tainted meat investigation.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Mark Potter)
Workers unload packed meat from a truck in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.