Wed 19 Apr 2017 | 14:10 GMT
South Africa's Gordhan will "open a new chapter" if sacked as finance minister

Wed Mar 29, 2017 11:51am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's finance minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday he will "open a new chapter" of his life if speculation that President Jacob Zuma is set to sack him proves correct.

Speaking after the funeral of anti-apartheid icon Ahmed Kathrada, Gordhan told eNCA television: "You deal with it in a professional way ... and if one is told one's services are not required any longer, that's the end of one chapter, and we open a new chapter."

(Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2017 Budget Speech to Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
 
