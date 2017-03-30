Thu 20 Apr 2017 | 15:22 GMT
S.Africa's main opposition party plans no confidence motion against Zuma over Gordhan

Thu Mar 30, 2017 1:51pm GMT
 
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's main opposition leader said on Thursday he plans to bring a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in parliament after an ally of the ruling ANC confirmed Zuma's intention to fire Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

"At a time when 9 million South Africans are without work and our fragile economy requires leadership and clear policy direction, President Zuma continues to play "Russian Roulette" with our economy and the future of our country," Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma answers questions at Parliament in Cape Town, in this picture taken March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
 
