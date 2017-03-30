Germany deporting more "potential attackers" after Berlin attack

By Andrea Shalal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has deported 10 potential attackers since January as part of a tougher approach towards failed asylum seekers after one of them killed 12 people in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market, security sources said on Thursday.

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere and other top officials have been pushing for quicker deportations of those denied asylum, while working with Morocco, Tunisia and other countries to speed up the repatriation process.

Tunisian Anis Amri, a supporter of Islamic State, attacked the Berlin market in December after being denied asylum. He was shot dead by Italian police days later.

Shortly after the incident, German's Joint Terrorism Prevention Centre (GTAZ), reviewed the open cases of all other "potential attackers" like Amri, the sources said.

"A total of 10 potential attackers have since been successfully deported in a joint effort with the affected German states," said one of the sources.

The suspected militants were sent back to mainly North African countries, the sources said, without providing details.

The change in approach was agreed by de Maiziere and Justice Minister Heiko Maas at a meeting on Jan. 10, where both men agreed that the Amri case must not be repeated.