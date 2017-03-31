Fri 21 Apr 2017 | 16:17 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

UN's Zeid says Jordan should not have hosted Sudan's Bashir

Fri Mar 31, 2017 12:48pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

GENEVA (Reuters) - Jordan has broken its treaty obligations by hosting Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.

"I very much regret that Jordan, a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, received the President of Sudan, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. By doing so, it is failing the ICC and weakening the global struggle against impunity, and for justice," he said.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SudanÕs President Omar Hassan al-Bashir listen during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan March 2,2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.