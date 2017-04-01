Sat 22 Apr 2017 | 9:03 GMT
South Africa's petrol, diesel pump prices to fall in April

Sat Apr 1, 2017 8:49am GMT
 
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The retail price of petrol and the wholesale price of diesel in South Africa will fall from April 5, the energy department said on Saturday.

The price of 95 octane petrol will fall by 24 cents to 13.30 rand ($0.9911) per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will go down by 10.50 cents to 11.50 rand/litre, the department said in a statement.

($1 = 13.4197 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Alexander Smith)
 
