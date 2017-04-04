Refugees recount South Sudan attack: “If you ran, you got shot”

NGOMOROMO, Uganda (Reuters) - It started out as a normal Monday morning in Pajok in South Sudan - children walking to school, shopkeepers raising their shutters and hawkers laying out their wares in the market, where a shower had just dampened down the dust.

Then, in the distance, came the rattle of machine gun fire as government soldiers from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) clashed with rebel SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) militiamen lurking in the bush.

Fearing the worst after three years of civil war in the world’s youngest nation, Pajok’s residents – most of them from the minority Acholi tribe - started to head for the safety of home.

None of them made it.

Before they could hide, Land Cruisers and pick-up trucks carrying heavily armed SPLA troops stormed into the town from the north, east and west, blocking escape routes.

According to the accounts of dozens of Pajok residents who made it 24 hours later to the safety of Uganda, 15 km (10 miles) to the south, they then unleashed four hours of slaughter on the trapped civilians.

Shocking in its brutality, such attacks have nevertheless become normal in a civil war marked increasingly by ethnic confrontation and reprisals against civilians.

The United Nations said in December it had evidence of ethnic cleansing by both sides as the conflict slid towards genocide, the ultimate nightmare for a nation that six years ago – heavily backed by the West - realised its dream of independence from Sudan.