Wed 26 Apr 2017 | 6:01 GMT
South Africa's parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Zuma

Wed Apr 5, 2017 3:43pm GMT
 
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's parliament will on April 18 debate a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma brought by the main opposition party after he dismissed the respected finance minister, the national assembly said on Wednesday.

Previous no-confidence motions against Zuma have failed as the ruling African National Congress party has a commanding majority. There has been a growing backlash against Zuma over his action to fire Pravin Gordhan from opposition parties and civil society.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
South African President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/Pool
 
