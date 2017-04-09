Sun 30 Apr 2017 | 2:34 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Mali's President Keita names defence minister as new PM - state TV

Sun Apr 9, 2017 7:37am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has replaced the West African nation's prime minister, according to a decree read on state-owned television late on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga - previously Mali's defence minister - has replaced Modibo Keita, who served as prime minister since 2015.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
A still image taken from video shows Mali's then Defence Minister Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga speaking to the media at Gao hospital, in Mali, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.