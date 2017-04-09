Mali's President Keita names defence minister as new PM - state TV
BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has replaced the West African nation's prime minister, according to a decree read on state-owned television late on Saturday.
Abdoulaye Idrissa Maiga - previously Mali's defence minister - has replaced Modibo Keita, who served as prime minister since 2015.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
