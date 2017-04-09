Sun 30 Apr 2017 | 5:02 GMT
Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured - state television

Sun Apr 9, 2017 1:11pm GMT
 
CAIRO (Reuters) - The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast, just one week before Coptic Easter and the same month as Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Egypt, was not known.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Larry King)
A victim is seen on a stretcher after a bomb went off at a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
 
