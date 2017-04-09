Sun 30 Apr 2017 | 6:45 GMT
Death toll in Somalia blast outside military base rises to at least 15

Sun Apr 9, 2017 12:27pm GMT
 
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A car bomb that exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital on Sunday has killed at least 15 people, a military official said.

The death toll could rise as a minibus carrying passengers was destroyed in the blast.

"At least 15 people mostly civilians died in the blast," Major Hussein Nur, a military official, told Reuters. "We do not know the exact figure of casualties. All the people on board the ruined minibus perished. Soldiers and other private security guards also died," he said.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Civilians stand near a car destroyed in a suicide bomb explosion at the Wadajir market in Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
 
