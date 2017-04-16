Sat 6 May 2017 | 6:45 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

At least 20 migrants drown off coast of Libya - witness

Sun Apr 16, 2017 9:56am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

ROME (Reuters) - At least 20 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned on Sunday in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya, a Reuters photographer said.

Photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, who is aboard the rescue ship Phoenix, said he saw 20 bodies while a dinghy was being helped by the crew of the ship, run by the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).

(Reporting by Darrin Zammit Lupi; Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams)
Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the central Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.