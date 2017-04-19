Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over humanitarian funds

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday ordered an investigation into corruption allegations against a senior civil servant related to the use of funds intended for handling a humanitarian crisis in the northeast of the country.

The director general of the National Intelligence Agency was also ordered to be suspended after the discovery of more than $43 million in an apartment complex in Lagos in what the presidency described as a "related development".

Buhari suspended David Babachir Lawal, secretary to the Nigerian government, and ordered a probe into contracts awarded under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), his spokesman said in a statement.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Lawal - a Buhari appointee - for comment. PINE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PINE was set up to coordinate the government's response to the humanitarian crisis in the northeast where 4.7 million people, many of them refugees from the Islamist insurgency by Boko Haram, are on the brink of famine and survive on rations.

Alleged corruption and mismanagement have threatened to intensify the situation, one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, say critics of the government's handling of the northeast.

Analysts warned for years the insurgency - which has killed more than 20,000 people and forced 2 million to flee their homes since 2009 - would spill over, but critics say authorities and some aid agencies were slow to address humanitarian issues.

The presidency statement said it had also ordered an "investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies" by the financial crimes agency in a residential property in commercial capital Lagos, in what it called a "related development", without giving further details.