Mon 8 May 2017 | 21:55 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

South Africa maize forecast seen down slightly from previous, still bumper crop

Thu Apr 20, 2017 9:46am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) is expected to slightly lower its summer maize forecast when it gives its third estimate next week but a bumper harvest is still seen, a Reuters survey of four analysts and institutions showed on Thursday.

The CEC, which gives its next forecast on Tuesday, is seen pegging the harvest at 14.175 million tonnes, about 1 percent lower than its previous estimate of 14.32 million tonnes.

This would still be over 82 percent more than the 7.78 million tonnes reaped last year, when drought hit the crop, pushing up food prices and inflation. The range was 13.5 to 14.6 million tonnes.

This season's crop has benefited hugely from good rains but Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber, said yields might be depressed slightly in parts of the country's maize belt where plantings were late and recent rainfall has been scattered.

The white maize contract due in July was 1.15 percent lower on Thursday at 1,879 rand a tonne, around 65 percent lower than record peaks of over 5,000 rand a tonne scaled early last year during the drought.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
A hawker prepares a cob of corn at his makeshift shop in Soweto, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.