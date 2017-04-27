Sat 13 May 2017 | 12:52 GMT
Somali pirate sentenced to life over USS Ashland attack -Justice Dept

Thu Apr 27, 2017 6:38am GMT
 
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 31-year-old Somali man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for engaging in piracy and other offenses in connection with an attack on a U.S. Navy ship seven years ago, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Mohamed Farah, 31, of Somalia was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison for his role in the attack, the Justice Department said in a statement. Another five Somalis have already been tried and convicted for their roles in the attack and are serving prison terms, the Justice Department said.

The USS Ashland, a landing dock ship, was participating in anti-piracy operations off the coast of Djibouti in April 2010 when it came under fire from pirates in a skiff. The Ashland fired two rounds at the skiff with a 25mm gun, setting it ablaze and forcing the pirates to abandon ship, the Navy said. The six pirates were rescued and later handed over to authorities.

(Reporting by David Alexander, editing by G Crosse)
File Photo: The burned out hull of a suspected pirate skiff drifts in the Gulf of Aden April 10, 2010 near the U.S. Navy's amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland. The Ashland, while operating approximately 330 nautical miles off the coast of Djibouti, was fired upon and returned fire disabling a skiff manned by suspected pirates. Ashland deployed a visit, board, search and seizure team to rescue the suspects from the sea. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky-US Navy/Handout
 
