Mon 15 May 2017 | 3:16 GMT
Kenya police have not gathered evidence on Gallmann shooting - sources

Sat Apr 29, 2017 10:03am GMT
 
By Katharine Houreld

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police have yet to take witness statements or gather ballistic evidence from the site of an ambush where gunmen wounded a world-famous conservationist, sources say, and are unable to give details about suspects they said they arrested.

Kuki Gallmann, the 73-year-old Kenyan-Italian author of "I Dreamed of Africa," was shot twice in the stomach on Sunday after gunmen ambushed her vehicle when she went to inspect arson damage on her conservation park in northern Kenya.

Leading politicians rapidly issued statements on the shooting, which could damage Kenya's tourism industry, and the interior ministry announced on Monday that suspects had been arrested and a weapon recovered.

The attack follows months of violence and at least 14 civilian deaths in the Laikipia region. Herdsmen fleeing a severe drought have brought tens of thousands of animals onto private land.

Residents say politicians are encouraging the invasions, hoping to win support for lucrative seats in August elections, and criminal gangs are taking advantage of the chaos.

Last month the government sent troops to Laikipia but the violence continues; four police were killed this month.

Gallmann, who was played by Kim Basinger in a 2000 movie adaptation of her book, is internationally renowned for her work on her 86,000-acre ranch and nature conservancy.

After the attack garnered international headlines, the interior minister swiftly announced suspects had been arrested.   Continued...
Italian-born conservationist Kuki Gallmann nurses an arm fracture at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital after she was attacked by illegal grazers who invaded her Laikipia Nature Conservancy Ranch in this picture taken in Nanyuki, Kenya, June 16, 2009. Gunmen wounded Gallmann at her conservation park on April 23, 2017 in the latest of a string of attacks during land invasions in drought-stricken northern Kenya. REUTERS/Stringer.
 
