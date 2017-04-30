Sat 20 May 2017 | 11:38 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Tunisia police clash with militants in central city - official

Sun Apr 30, 2017 2:47pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisian police killed on Islamist militant and another died when he detonated his suicide explosive belt during an exchange of gunfire after a raid in the central city of Sidi Bouzid, a government official said on Sunday.

Tunisia's armed forces have been cracking down militants allied to Islamic State and al Qaeda's North Africa branch, especially since the country suffered four major attacks in the last two years, including two on foreign tourists.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)
Tunisian police officers stand guard near a police station after Monday's attack by Islamist fighters on an army and police barracks in the town of Ben Guerdan, Tunisia, near the Libyan border March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.