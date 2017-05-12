Hotel group TPS optimistic on Kenyan safari bookings

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Serena Hotels operator TPS Eastern Africa is optimistic about prospects for this year after an 8 percent rise in bookings for safaris in Kenya for second half, its chief executive said on Friday.

Bookings are up even though Kenya goes to the polls on August 8, a decade after a disputed presidential election led to violence, which left more than a thousand dead and the vital tourism sector on its knees. A series of attacks by al Shabaab militants from 2013 has also hit Kenya's tourism industry.

TPS CEO Mahmud Janmohamed told Reuters there were hopes that the election would pass off fairly peacefully, after a peaceful vote in 2013. The increase in bookings was also a reflection of stronger demand from Chinese, American and Indian visitors.

"At the moment, the Kenya safari circuit is looking better during the second half of this year despite the elections," he told Reuters in an interview.

But Janmohamed said Kenya's traditional European source markets had not yet recovered fully after the al Shabaab militant attacks in 2013.

Tourism, which is a top hard currency earner for Kenya, had an improvement in arrivals and revenue last year, but the performance was still way below 2011, when visitors jumped to a record high, a year considered as a benchmark.

The country earned 99.7 billion shillings ($965.15 million) from tourism last year, up from 84.6 billion shillings in the previous year, according to government statistics.