Ivory Coast holds emergency security meeting amid soldiers' revolt

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's national security council held an emergency meeting on Friday, a defence ministry source said, after disgruntled soldiers left their barracks and staged a revolt over a bonus payment dispute.

Soldiers in several towns and cities across the country went into the streets and fired gun shots in the air.

The council includes President Alassane Ouattara, the defence and interior ministers and the senior leadership of the West African nation's security forces.