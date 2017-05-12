Sun 18 Jun 2017 | 11:07 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Ivory Coast holds emergency security meeting amid soldiers' revolt

Fri May 12, 2017 12:45pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's national security council held an emergency meeting on Friday, a defence ministry source said, after disgruntled soldiers left their barracks and staged a revolt over a bonus payment dispute.

Soldiers in several towns and cities across the country went into the streets and fired gun shots in the air.

The council includes President Alassane Ouattara, the defence and interior ministers and the senior leadership of the West African nation's security forces.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by RIchard Lough)
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara leaves the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French President in Paris, France, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.