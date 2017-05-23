Migrants sweep their way to integration in rubbish-strewn Rome

By Isla Binnie

ROME (Reuters) - Carefully sweeping dust and debris off a central Rome pavement and into a pan, Christian Okoro flashes a broad smile at a passer-by who tosses him a coin.

"I am trying to integrate into your society by cleaning our streets," reads a small cardboard sign he has placed next to a paper cup, hoping for donations from appreciative Romans.

Okoro, 27, from Ebony State in Nigeria, is one of a swelling number of immigrants who, rather than begging on the streets of the Italian capital, are sweeping up for their loose change.

In Rome, where overflowing bins and rubbish strewn streets are a familiar sight, there is a need for their services.

Okoro arrived in Italy last June after paying smugglers 1,500 Libyan dinars ($1,073) for the risky passage in a rubber dinghy. His journey through the Niger desert, up through Libya and towards an eventual rescue at sea by emergency services is a grimly familiar story for the more than half a million people who have arrived on Italy's shores since 2014.

In recent weeks, signs like Okoro's have been cropping up all over the city, and he says he has recruited 20 other young men from the migrant camp he lives in at nearby Latina.

"People say 'bravo', they say tell your people to come and do this," says Okoro, who was a builder in his native Nigeria.