Eight Kenyan security officers killed in roadside bombings

NAIROBI, Kenya (Reuters) - Eight Kenyan security officers were killed in two separate roadside bombings in eastern Kenya on Wednesday, senior officials said, underscoring the threat from Somali Islamist militants.

The biggest attack was on a governor's convoy in Mandera, in the extreme northeast of the country near the border with Somalia. The area is a frequent target of the Somali jihadist group al Shabaab.

"Unfortunately I lost five of my security officers including my personal bodyguard in an attack on my convoy," Mandera Governor Ali Robathe said in a Facebook post.

The Red Cross said on Twitter that the vehicle had hit a suspected landmine.

Al Shabaab has not yet commented on the incident, but it did claim an earlier attack in Liboi, further to the south but also in the extreme east along the border with Somalia.

The Liboi attack killed three policemen when their truck hit an improvised explosive device (IED), North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Ali Saleh said.

"The police car ran over an IED and we have casualties. All the dead officers are from one work station," Saleh told Reuters, without revealing the number of wounded officers.

"From past incidences, it is easy to see that even this one is the work of our enemy, the al Shabaab. They plant these IEDs to target our security people."