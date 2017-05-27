Grief, rage in Egyptian church after Copts attacked by gunmen

By Ahmed Aboulenein

DAYR JARNOUS, Egypt (Reuters) - Thousands of Christians, weeping and praying, gathered at a church in this small southern Egyptian village to mourn seven of their community who were among the more than two dozen Christians shot dead by unidentified gunmen earlier on Friday.

Their grief quickly turned to anger as funeral prayers at the Church of the Sacred Family in the village of Dayr Jarnous became a protest march with young men chanting as they carried a large wooden cross.

"With blood and soul, we will defend you, oh cross!" they yelled. "We will avenge them or die like them," they said. "There is no god but God and the Messiah is God!"

Gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians travelling to a monastery in central Egypt on Friday, killing at least 29 people and wounding 24, with many children among the victims.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came on the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It followed a series of church bombings claimed by Islamic State in a campaign of violence against Copts.

Eyewitnesses said three vehicles were attacked. A bus and a car transporting children and families to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor were the initial targets.

The gunmen fired at the windows then boarded the vehicles, shooting dead all the men and firing at the feet of the women and children. They also took all the gold the women were carrying, eyewitnesses said. Some children were killed.