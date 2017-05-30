British lawyer shines light on ‘dark shadows’ of colonial evictions

By Katy Migiro

NAIROBI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Well-known in Kenya for successfully defending deputy-president William Ruto against war crimes charges, British lawyer Karim Khan has taken on another controversial case - digging into the "dark shadows" of the country's colonial past.

Khan will advise Kenyan lawyers on whether the evidence they gather from hundreds of elderly Kenyans is strong enough to bring a case under English law against the British colonial government which they accuse of displacement and torture.

"In the dark shadows of colonialism, exploitation was rife and where it is properly evidenced ... it's only right that it is recognised," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"Where there was wrongdoing, acknowledge it and not only (with) lip service but a meaningful apology."

Survivors and their descendants hope to win compensation from Britain's High Court and the return of land from which they say they were evicted in the 1930s to make way for tea plantations.

"It is something that deserves proper scrutiny," he said, adding that such cases can help people to find closure and improve bilateral relations.

"Certain historical injustices need to be recognised ... It's something that I feel very passionately about and it's really worthwhile."