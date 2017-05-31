Wed 21 Jun 2017 | 10:14 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Aides of Ivory Coast parliament speaker questioned over arms cache

Wed May 31, 2017 1:48pm GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Authorities in Ivory Coast have questioned two senior military officers close to parliamentary speaker Guillaume Soro, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday, after an arms cache was found recently in the home of an aide.

The weapons were seized from a house in Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, owned by Soro ally Souleymane Kamarate Kone - known locally as 'Soul to Soul' - by mutinous soldiers during a four-day revolt over bonus payments.

Unrest within the ranks of the army this year has tarnished the image of the world's top cocoa grower, which has emerged from a 2011 civil war as one of Africa's fastest growing economies.

Kone has been questioned twice by gendarmes accompanied by a prosecutor and was due to appear for a third session on Wednesday, said Issa Doumbia, a member of Soro's communications staff.

Soro's head of security Lieutenant-Colonel Youssouf Ouattara - known as Kobo - and his deputy Lieutenant-Colonel Adama Yeo, were questioned on Tuesday.

"They were questioned yesterday evening, first Kobo and after Yeo," Doumbia said. "For the moment we do not know what they want."

RIFT   Continued...
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.