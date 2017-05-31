Aides of Ivory Coast parliament speaker questioned over arms cache

By Ange Aboa

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Authorities in Ivory Coast have questioned two senior military officers close to parliamentary speaker Guillaume Soro, one of his spokesmen said on Wednesday, after an arms cache was found recently in the home of an aide.

The weapons were seized from a house in Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, owned by Soro ally Souleymane Kamarate Kone - known locally as 'Soul to Soul' - by mutinous soldiers during a four-day revolt over bonus payments.

Unrest within the ranks of the army this year has tarnished the image of the world's top cocoa grower, which has emerged from a 2011 civil war as one of Africa's fastest growing economies.

Kone has been questioned twice by gendarmes accompanied by a prosecutor and was due to appear for a third session on Wednesday, said Issa Doumbia, a member of Soro's communications staff.

Soro's head of security Lieutenant-Colonel Youssouf Ouattara - known as Kobo - and his deputy Lieutenant-Colonel Adama Yeo, were questioned on Tuesday.