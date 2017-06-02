Poorer nations robust in the face of Trump pullout from climate deal

By Alister Doyle Environment Correspondent

OSLO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's pullout from the Paris climate agreement will make it harder for the least developed nations to adhere to their commitments but they are determined to meet their goals under the deal.

Developing nations agreed the 2015 Paris deal after the rich set a goal of raising climate finance from $100 billion a year from 2020 to help the poor limit greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to more heat waves, floods, storms and rising seas.

"It will be harder for us," Gebru Jember Endalew of Ethiopia, who heads the 48-nation group of the least developed nations at U.N. climate negotiations, said of Trump's decision.

But he said that the poorest nations, from Afghanistan to Zambia, had no plans to quit the Paris Agreement.

"Climate finance is the biggest bad (from Trump's decision)," said Clare Shakya, director of climate change at the International Institute for Environment and Development think-tank in London. "It's the most significant geopolitically".

Even so, she said developing nations were inured over many years to shortfalls in promised funds and were likely to push ahead.

"As far as the vulnerable developing countries are concerned they have long since factored in this non-payment of the U.S.'s dues," said Saleemul Huq, of the University of Bangladesh.