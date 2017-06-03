Congo opposition leader hopes for protection if he returns home

By Tom Miles

GENEVA (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi filed a legal complaint with the U.N. Human Rights Committee on Friday, in hope of getting international protection if he returns to run in a future presidential election.

"The reason I've come to make this complaint is to alert the international community, because President (Joseph) Kabila is going to organise elections without Moise Katumbi," he told Reuters.

"Despite the risk I have to go back because I'm a candidate and I will remain one. If the (election) timetable begins I have to back."

The multi-millionaire businessman has been abroad since he was accused of plotting against the state a year ago, and has repeatedly vowed to return to Congo. Last year he was convicted of real estate fraud and sentenced to three years in prison in absentia. He dismissed the verdict as politically motivated.

Any return would heighten political tensions in Democratic Republic of Congo where opposition groups say Kabila is trying to cling to power by cracking down on dissent and delaying the vote.

The government has repeatedly dismissed his allegations that his safety is at risk in Congo and has called on him to return to the country to answer for the charges against him.

A government spokesman was not immediately available to comment on Friday.