Wed 21 Jun 2017 | 11:39 GMT
You are here: Home > News > Top News > Article
Home
News
News by Country
Top News
Sport
World
Oddly Enough
Investing
Video
AlertNet
Humanitarian News
About Thomson Reuters

Chad recalls ambassador from Qatar amid Gulf Arab row

Thu Jun 8, 2017 11:52am GMT
 
[-] Text [+]

N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad has recalled its ambassador from Qatar for consultations, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, joining other African states in showing support for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations amid a worsening regional rift.

The announcement came a day after Senegal recalled its envoy from Doha, citing its "active solidarity" with Saudi Arabia. Mauritania, a member of the Arab League, severed ties with Qatar on Tuesday - following the lead of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt - while Gabon condemned Doha.

"The Chadian government calls on all concerned states to privilege dialogue to solve this crisis and asks Qatar to respect its commitments by ceasing any attitude likely to harm cohesion of states in the region and peace in the world," the foreign ministry statement said.

(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Joe Bavier)
Chad President Idriss Deby addresses the media after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
 
Powered by Reuters AlertNet. AlertNet provides news, images and insight from the world's disasters and conflicts and is brought to you by Reuters Foundation.