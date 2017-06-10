Wed 21 Jun 2017 | 12:00 GMT
Covert Emirati support gave East Libyan air power key boost - UN report

Sat Jun 10, 2017 11:20am GMT
 
By Aidan Lewis

TUNIS (Reuters) - Emirati assistance that violates a U.N. arms embargo has significantly boosted air power for forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a report by U.N. investigators published on Friday said.

Air power has helped Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) gain the upper hand since last year in Libya's conflict between rival groups vying for power.

The panel of experts which reports on violations of U.N. sanctions across Libya said Haftar's forces had received aircraft as well as military vehicles from the United Arab Emirates, and had built up an air base at Al Khadim.

The annual U.N. report provides rare detail on the level of outside intervention in Libya, where foreign backing for rival armed camps is widely seen as having exacerbated conflict.

Friday's report said there had been a general increase in direct foreign support to armed factions in Libya, breaching a U.N. arms embargo imposed during the country's 2011 uprising and tightened in 2014.

Much of the section on recent transfers of materiel or other assistance was taken up by the development of the LNA air force and reports of UAE assistance.

"The United Arab Emirates have been providing both material support and direct support to the LNA, which have significantly increased the air support available to the LNA," it said.

The panel said its requests for information from the UAE had received no response.   Continued...
FILE PHOTO - General Khalifa Haftar (C), commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), leaves after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
 
