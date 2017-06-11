Gaddafi son Saif freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear -lawyer

By Ayman Al Warfalli

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Saif al-Islam Gaddafi has been freed by an armed group in western Libya where he was being held following the 2011 revolt against his late father, former leader Muammar Gaddafi, one of his lawyers and the brigade involved said.

He was released in the town of Zintan under an amnesty law passed by a parliament based in eastern Libya, lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi said on Sunday, adding that Saif was headed to another city which could not be named for security reasons.

Saif, 44, is the most prominent of the late leader's children, and was touted by some as a possible successor before the uprising six years ago in which Gaddafi was toppled and killed.

It is unclear what role the younger Gaddafi could play in Libya, where a complex array of armed groups and competing governments are vying for control.

But some in eastern Libya, where military commander Khalifa Haftar has been building power, have been pressing for Saif's release amid a push from former regime figures to reassert influence.

Earlier reports that Saif had been freed from Zintan turned out to be false and there have been conflicting reports about his status.

Zintan's Abubaker Sadiq brigade, which was responsible for guarding Saif, said it had decided to release him following requests from the ministry of justice of a government based in eastern Libya.