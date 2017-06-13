Two children found alive in rubble after building collapses in Kenya

By John Ndiso and Ben Makori

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two children were pulled alive on Tuesday from the wreckage of a seven-storey building in a residential area of Nairobi, rescue services said, nearly 24 hours after the building collapsed.

The Kenya Red Cross said the two children were rescued from the rubble minutes apart. The body of a woman was also found. The children were rushed to hospital.

"We have pulled out three ... Two children, a boy and a girl all are alive," Barsdley Nyangi, a rescuer with the National Disaster Management Unit, told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, speaking at the scene of the collapse, said 30,000 to 40,000 buildings built without approval in Kenya's capital were at risk.

Residents said tenants of the building, part of a low-income neighbourhood called Pipeline Estate in southern Nairobi, near the international airport, had noticed cracks in the walls a week earlier. The building owners plastered over them with cement.

The cracks re-emerged on Monday morning, prompting officials to ask the residents to leave the building. At least 128 did leave, saving them from being trapped when the building came down