Wed 21 Jun 2017 | 12:57 GMT
Lord's Resistance Army steps up Congo attacks as U.S.-backed force pulls out -U.N

Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:39pm GMT
 
By Tom Miles

GENEVA (Reuters) - The outlawed Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) has stepped up attacks in Democratic Republic of Congo close to the South Sudanese border as a U.S.-supported regional task force pulls out, the U.N. humanitarian office said in a report on Friday.

Forty rebels from the group, which is led by Joseph Kony, kidnapped 61 civilians in a June 7 raid in the Tanganyika mining area near the Garamba National Park in Haut-Uele province, the report said, citing local civil society and aid workers.

The civilians were released after being forced to move goods and food looted by the LRA, and an unknown number of villagers subsequently fled to the nearby town of Gangala Nabodio.

There had been no LRA-related displacement for more than five years in the province, the U.N. said. But aid workers were now worried about the safety of people across a vast area.

"Since the end of the mission of the Regional Task Force (RTF), which was mandated to eliminate the LRA, the security situation has seriously deteriorated in the Garamba National Park," the U.N. report said.

One international non-governmental organisation involved in protecting civilians had cancelled its missions this week due to insecurity, it said.

The U.N. has reported a surge this year in LRA abductions of girls and boys around the ages of 12 or 13, as well as elephant poaching in Garamba National Park. A clash with Congolese armed forces in March killed one army officer and three LRA fighters.

Kony's rebels battled Ugandan forces for about two decades, becoming notorious for their brutality and for kidnapping children for use as fighters and sex slaves.   Continued...
Fighters loyal to the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) pose inside the forest near River Mbou in the Central African Republic (CAR) in this handout picture dated April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
 
