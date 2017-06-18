South Sudan's displaced see little chance of peace

By David Lewis

JUBA (Reuters) - When South Sudan's civil war erupted in 2013, Nyayath Uluak was caught in crossfire in the northern town of Malakal and a bullet tore her leg apart. She survived, but the lower half of her limb didn't.

On leaving hospital, she found refuge with family in Yei, to the south, but then had to flee again as the war spread last year. Now, home is a camp outside the capital ringed by barbed wire and sandbagged positions manned by U.N. peacekeepers.

The elderly lady has little hope that South Sudan's warring leaders, President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his former deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer, will heal the personal and tribal animosity that split South Sudan just two years after it became the world's youngest nation.

"I don't think the leaders will resolve this any time soon," she said, sitting on the dirt floor of a shelter that was once used to teach children grammar and maths, but is now occupied by new arrivals. "I don't even know what they are fighting over."

The camp outside Juba hosts 30,000 people, 50 percent more than it was designed for.

The fugitives are part of the biggest movement of people in Africa since the 1994 Rwandan genocide - some two million within South Sudan and nearly the same again outside its borders.

U.N. experts say the conflict, which also has roots in control of South Sudan's oil wealth, amounts to ethnic cleansing and risks escalating to genocide.