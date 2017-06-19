Four guests killed in Mali resort attack - security source

By Idrissa Sangare

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified gunmen killed four guests at a Mali luxury resort popular with Western expatriates just outside the capital Bamako, and one other guest is still missing, a security source at the scene said on Monday.

One of the victims of Sunday's attack was Portuguese and one Cameroonian, the security source said. Authorities had on Sunday confirmed two deaths and identified one as French-Gabonese. [nL8N1JF0SP] The source said the fourth victim had not been identified.

Security forces backed by French and U.N. troops mobilised quickly when the attack was underway, rescuing 36 residents including 13 French citizens. [nL8N1JF0SP]

Security Minister Salif Traore told Radio France International on Monday that "five terrorists were killed" in operations that continued throughout the night.

"This was without doubt a terrorist attack," he told the radio station.

The resort was still cordoned off by late morning on Monday as a Malian anti-terrorist squad combed the area for the missing person, a Reuters witness said. A U.N. mission helicopter was circling overhead.

Traore said the militants had some accomplices who had not been killed or detained. On Sunday night, authorities reported that two of the assailants had been killed.